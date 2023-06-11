In a shocking incident that took place in Argentina, a driving test turned fatal when the car which the woman was driving overturned. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The 30-second video clip shows a 63-year-old woman attempting a driving test in Lanus, Argentina. As the video moves further, the woman can be seen striking several curbs and then crashing the vehicle straight into a lamppost during her driving test. In the end, the car can be seen flipping as the driving test ends abruptly. The incident is said to have taken place on June 7 in Argentina. Blind Man Celebrates Argentina's Win in FIFA World Cup 2022 As Hundreds of People Stand on Street to Join Him Out of Respect (Watch Viral Video).

A 63-year-old woman who struck several curbs and crashed straight into a lamppost during her driving test, causing the vehicle to flip in Lanus, Argentina on 7 June 2023.https://t.co/hhDQuQ1top pic.twitter.com/xp3xKZl2il — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 11, 2023

