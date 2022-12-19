Argentina fans celebrated on the street and balconies of their homes on Sunday, December 18, after their team beat France on penalties to win the FIFA World Cup 2022. A heart-warming video showing a blind man standing on his balcony to celebrate the historic moment with hundreds of people standing on the street to sing for him and offer their reverence to his spirit is going viral online. An Instagram user commented, "So much love and tenderness. How lovely Argentina". Lionel Messi Hugging Woman in Viral Video Is Not His Mother Celia Cuccittini, See Photos of Messi’s Mom From FIFA World Cup 2022!

All Hearts!

