Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has reached out to world leaders after Azerbaijani forces reportedly resorted to heavy artillery firing in a bid to advance into Armenian territory. Pashinyan phoned French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, "informing them of Azerbaijan's aggressive acts against Armenia's sovereign territory".

Armenian PM Reaches Out to World Leaders:

#BREAKING Armenia PM says phoned Macron, Putin, Blinken over 'Azerbaijan's aggressive acts' pic.twitter.com/eAj5ZcUvjF — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 13, 2022

Heavy artillery fire being reported from Azerbaijan towards Armenia. pic.twitter.com/q3uNO4mJHi — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) September 12, 2022

