Defying restrictions, the banned Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir staged a rally in Dhaka on March 7 after Friday prayers. Chanting slogans for "Khilafat," hundreds marched from Baitul Mukarram National Mosque towards Paltan, as seen in video shared by news agency ANI. Authorities attempted to disperse them using whistles and verbal warnings before resorting to baton charges, teargas, and sound grenades. Despite heavy security, protesters marched towards Paltan, leading to clashes. The situation escalated as police struggled to contain the crowd. Bangladesh Unrest: Non-Essential Staffers at Indian High Commission in Dhaka Return to India, Non-Essential Staffers at Other Indian Missions Likely To Return Too.

Banned Islamist Group Hizb ut-Tahrir Holds ‘March for Khilafath’ Rally in Dhaka

#WATCH | Bangladesh: Banned Islamist group, Hizb ut-Tahrir (Bangladesh) took out a rally in Dhaka after 'Jumma' (Friday) prayers. Their rally is titled 'March for Khilafath'. pic.twitter.com/QCcWaofQeu — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2025

