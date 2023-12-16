A newly released behind-the-scenes video shed light on what happened moments before BBC News anchor Maryam Moshiri became a viral internet sensation by flipping the middle finger live on air. Moshiri was counting down her fingers in a pretty unusual way before that all-important middle finger ended up broadcasted live on BBC News. The 13-second clip, which emerged on X, shows Maryam Moshiri, one of BBC’s “chief presenters,” apparently joking with the crew in the studio by using her fingers to count down the seconds until the beginning of the broadcast last week. Moshiri tweeted to say she was glad full proof was now out there. She said, “So someone released the full video. "It wasn’t the BBC who released this and it certainly wasn’t me. But in a way I think I’m glad this is out there, as it shows I WAS having a bit of a joke with the crew during the countdown. "Again, so sorry it went out on air. It was meant to be a private laugh." BBC Female Anchor Maryam Moshiri Caught on Camera Giving Middle Finger During Live Broadcast; Apologises After 'Flipping' Video Goes Viral.

Full Video of BBC Anchor Showing Middle Finger

So someone released the full video ! It wasn’t the BBC who released this and it certainly wasn’t me! But in a way I think I’m glad this is out there, as it shows I WAS having a bit of a joke with the crew during the countdown. Again, so sorry it went out on air. It was meant… pic.twitter.com/94pATaKP7i — Maryam Moshiri (@BBCMaryam) December 15, 2023

The full clip of the BBC presenter giving a middle finger has just come out pic.twitter.com/nuCuyGe7A8 — UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) December 15, 2023

