Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko was rushed to a Moscow hospital after meeting Vladimir Putin, Daily Mail reported. The leader is in critical condition, the report added. The news was reported on Twitter by Lukashenko's opponent Valery Tsepkalo, the former candidate for the presidency of the country and former ambassador to the United States. More details are awaited. Russia Has Begun Moving Nuclear Weapons to Belarus, Says Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko Rushed to Hospital:

JUST IN - Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko 'rushed to hospital' after holding a meeting with Putin, Daily Mail reports — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)