Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as Israel's prime minister in a comeback at the head of a right-wing cabinet that promises to expand Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and pursue other policies criticized at home and abroad https://t.co/bOF9f1Tkd1 pic.twitter.com/skHQvSfqTU— Reuters (@Reuters) December 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)