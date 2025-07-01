After a marathon 24-hour debate and a dramatic tie-breaking vote cast by Vice President JD Vance, President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax and spending bill, nicknamed the “One Big Beautiful Bill”, has narrowly passed the US Senate. The razor-thin approval followed intense behind-the-scenes negotiations and mounting pressure from Trump, who has called for the bill to be finalised by July 4 as a symbolic win for his administration. However, the legislation now heads back to the House of Representatives, where internal GOP divisions pose a significant challenge to its final passage. Donald Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’: Elon Musk Slams Trump-Backed Senate Bill As ‘Utterly Insane and Destructive’.

‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ Passed in US Senate:

JUST IN - U.S. Senate passes Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" with Vice President Vance breaking the tie. pic.twitter.com/CWBYD0QKfJ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 1, 2025

