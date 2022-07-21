The world's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin gained on Wednesday, July 20 after news spread that Elon Muske-led Tesla Inc had sold about 75% of its holdings of the virtual token.

Bitcoin recovers after falling on news Tesla sold 75% of its holdings https://t.co/aH71Kp6jt2 pic.twitter.com/fjgokj0rsq — Reuters (@Reuters) July 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)