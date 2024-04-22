An intruder was arrested after breaking into Getty House, the official residence of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, in California, early on Sunday morning, April 21. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to the incident around 6:40 am, where they found that the individual had smashed a window to gain entry while people were inside. Getty House, located on South Irving Boulevard in Windsor Square, is Bass's official home. Police apprehended the suspect without incident, and no injuries were reported. Los Angeles Shooting: Four Killed, Including Suspected Gunman, in Shooting at a US Home.

Break-In at Getty House

Intruder arrested after breaking into Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' home pic.twitter.com/eSpXaReffF — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 21, 2024

