In a tragic incident in Los Angeles, four people, including the suspected gunman, were killed in a shooting at a residence. The police have reported that the gunman is believed to be an 80-year-old man. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues. US Shocker: Three-Year-Old Child Finds Gun, Accidently Shoots Dead One-Year-Old Sister in California's Fallbrook.

Los Angeles Shooting

4 people killed, including suspect, in shooting at Los Angeles home, police say. Gunman is believed to be an 80-year-old man — BNO News (@BNONews) January 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)