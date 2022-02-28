The Russian Aeroflot Flight 111 has violated Canadian airspace earlier on Monday. Canada Air Transport authority warned Russian flights for violating the Canadian airspace.

BREAKING: Canada says Aeroflot Flight 111 violated airspace closure for Russian flights — BNO News (@BNONews) February 28, 2022

In at tweet, Canadian Transport Department said "We are aware that Aeroflot flight 111 violated the prohibition put in place earlier today on Russian flights using Canadian airspace". "We are launching a review of the conduct of Aeroflot and the independent air navigation service provider, NAVCAN, leading up to this violation. We will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action and other measures to prevent future violations".

(1/2) We are aware that Aeroflot flight 111 violated the prohibition put in place earlier today on Russian flights using Canadian airspace. — Transport Canada (@Transport_gc) February 28, 2022

