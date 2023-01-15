At least 67 people died today in Nepal after a plane carrying about 72 people from capital Kathmandu crashed in Pokhara this morning. There were 68 passengers and four crew members on the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Nepal's Yeti Airlines, including two infants, four crew members and 10 foreign nationals, said airline spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula. Rescue operations have been difficult because of a raging fire at the wreckage. Nepal Plane Crash: Indian Embassy Issues Helpline Numbers After Yeti Airlines’ Aircraft With 72 Among Five Indians Onboard Crashes in Pokhara.

