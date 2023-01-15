Kathmandu, January 15: After a passenger plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashed in Nepal on Sunday, the Indian embassy here issued helpline numbers, saying that it is touch with local authorities and monitoring the situation. Nepal Plane Crash: Five Indians Among 72 Onboard Yeti Airlines' Aircraft That Crashed at Pokhara Airport, 30 Bodies Recovered So Far (Watch Videos).

Helpline numbers issued by the Indian Embassy are

1. Kathmandu: Diwakar Sharma: +977-9851107021

2. Pokhara: Lt Col Shashank Tripathi: +977-9856037699

An ATR 72 aircraft of Yeti Airlines with a call sign 9N-ANC that took off to Pokhara from Kathmandu at 10.32 a.m. crashed at Nayagaun of the city. The Nepal government has announced a national mourning on Monday. Nepal Plane Crash: 32 Killed as Yeti Airlines with 72 People Onboard, Including Five Indians, Crashes at Pokhara Airport (Watch Video).

The government has also formed a five-member team to investigate the plane crash, in which most of the passengers are presumed dead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2023 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).