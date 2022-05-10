Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is soon to own Twitter said he would reverse Twitter’s ban on former president Donald Trump. Musk said it was a mistake and a ‘morally wrong’ decision by the website to ban the former president.

Check Tweet:

BREAKING: Elon Musk says he'd allow Trump to return to Twitter, says decision to ban him was "morally wrong" — BNO News (@BNONews) May 10, 2022

