A massive earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck Afghanistan on Tuesday late evening. As per reports, the earthquake tremors were also felt in India, Pakistan, and other surrounding countries. Earthquake in Uttar Pradesh: Fearful Residents Rush Out of Their Homes in Ghaziabad After Quake Strikes North India.

Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

BREAKING: Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes Afghanistan; shaking felt in India, Pakistan and other surrounding countries — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 21, 2023

