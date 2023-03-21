A massive earthquake jolted the Delhi-NCR region in the late evening on Tuesday. The tremors of the earthquake were also felt in Punjab, Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh. A video of people rushing out of their houses in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad as strong earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of north India has gone viral on social media. The video shows people rushing out of their houses as they look for a place of safety. Massive Earthquake Jolts Delhi-NCR Region; Netizens Say Tremors Felt in Kashmir and Punjab Too.

Strong Earthquake Tremors Felt in North India

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: People rush out of their houses in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad as strong earthquake tremors felt in several parts of north India. pic.twitter.com/wg4MWB0QdX — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)