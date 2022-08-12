In a shocking incident, a man went on a shooting spree in Cetinje, Montenegro in Balkans. According to reports, the man killed at least 10 people and himself. Reports also said that the man went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute.

Check tweet:

BREAKING: Man goes on shooting spree in Cetinj, Montenegro, killing at least 10 people and himself — BNO News (@BNONews) August 12, 2022

Check tweet:

BREAKING: A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people, according to local media.https://t.co/T5cUFf6hjw pic.twitter.com/vzuMnim3Q0 — DW News (@dwnews) August 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)