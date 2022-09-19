A tsunami warning was issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center after an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 jolted the Mexican state of Michoacan on Monday, September 19. A strong earthquake shakes central Mexico; No immediate news of damage or loss of life reported yet. Further details are awaited.

Tsunami Alert:

BREAKING: Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issues tsunami alert for Mexico — BNO News (@BNONews) September 19, 2022

Strong Earthquake Shakes Central Mexico:

BREAKING: Earthquake in Mexican state of Michoacán has a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 - USGS — BNO News (@BNONews) September 19, 2022

Video Footage at the Time of the Earthquake Shakes Traffic Signal Pole:

Breaking: Video shows the moment an earthquake was felt in Mexico City. The preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Michoacán. pic.twitter.com/JKaYajjMO1 — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) September 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)