A pilot of a small plane flying over Mississippi threatened to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store in Tupelo, the Tupelo police department said. Reportedly, the aircraft was hijacked by an unidentified man. According to reports, the pilot made contact with 911 and threatened to intentionally crash into Walmart. Following this, the building was evacuated.

Check Tweet:

BREAKING: Pilot threatening to crash plane into Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, police say pic.twitter.com/znMlDj5M2N — BNO News (@BNONews) September 3, 2022

Check It:

State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation. All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department. https://t.co/hQ8GxcR8s0 — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 3, 2022

