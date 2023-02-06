A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.9 struck southern Turkey on Monday morning, the news agency BNO reported. The quake hit the Kahramanmaras region, the report said. BNO News reported that multiple buildings had collapsed due to the quake and many people were feared trapped in the wreckage. Earthquake in Turkey: Quake of Magnitude 7.8 on Richter Scale Shakes Central Turkey, Casualties Feared (Watch Videos).

Earthquake in Turkey:

BREAKING: Powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits near Gaziantep in southern Turkey - USGS — BNO News (@BNONews) February 6, 2023

Quake of Magnitude 7.8 on Richter Scale Hits Near Gaziantep:

BREAKING: Reports of major damage in Turkey and Syria after powerful earthquake — BNO News (@BNONews) February 6, 2023

Turkey Earthquake:

Multiple apartment buildings have collapsed after a powerful earthquake in southern Turkey pic.twitter.com/wydrBj94RL — BNO News (@BNONews) February 6, 2023

