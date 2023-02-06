Ankara, February 6: A 7.8 magnitude earthquake has shaken central Turkey.

It was centred 18 kilometres (11 miles) deep, according to the US Geological Survey. A strong 6.7 temblor rumbled later. Details on potential damage or casualties from the quake early Monday were not immediately available. 7.8 Magnitude Quake Knocks Down Buildings in Central Turkey.

Earthquake in Central Turkey.

First video is emerging after a M7.8 earthquake in central Turkey.#Turkey #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/vMuS8hxBNo — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) February 6, 2023

Buildings Collapsed After Earthquake

Multiple apartment buildings have collapsed after a powerful earthquake in southern Turkey pic.twitter.com/wydrBj94RL — BNO News (@BNONews) February 6, 2023

