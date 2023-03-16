The United Kingdom is expected to ban TikTok on government phones amid growing security concerns, said a tweet by The Spectator Index. According to a report in The Guardian, the United Kingdom is most likely to announce a ban on the Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok on government mobile phones. If banned, this will bring Britain in line with the US and European Commission and reflect the deteriorating relations with Beijing. TikTok Ban: US House Democrat Opposes Giving Power to President Joe Biden To Block Chinese Video Sharing App.

