Actor Robbie Coltrane has passed away aged 72. The Harry Potter, James Bond, and Cracker star died in a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland. Brooks Arthur, Grammy-Winning Producer and Karate Kid Music Supervisor, Dies at 86.

BREAKING: Robbie Coltrane, best known as Rubeus Hagrid in 'Harry Potter,' has died - PA — BNO News (@BNONews) October 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)