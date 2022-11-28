A small plane crashed into power lines in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday night. The incident left thousands of residential houses without power, according to reports. The small plane was suspended about 100 feet in the air with two people onboard. Both occupants were uninjured and rescue crews were on the scene. US: Plane Crashes Into Power Lines of Montgomery County in Maryland, Causes Electricity Outage (Watch Video)

Check Tweet:

BREAKING: Small plane crashes into powerlines near Gaithersburg, Maryland, leaving the pilot and passenger dangling in the air pic.twitter.com/6qlopuvdTW — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) November 27, 2022

Watch Video:

A small plane with two people onboard slammed into a power transmission line in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Sunday, the FAA and local authorities said. The plane’s occupants were unhurt but left stranded 100 feet off the ground. pic.twitter.com/whVLA6MFss — NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) November 28, 2022

