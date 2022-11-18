A series of videos where drivers colliding with pedestrians and cyclists after failing to stop at a zebra crossing were shared by Jeremy Vine. One of the videos shows a boy cycling narrowly escaping one car while crossing, only to be struck by a second one. The video catalogue has started an online debate on Bradford crossing being the most dangerous in Britain. PM Narendra Modi, British PM Rishi Sunak Agree on ‘Enduring Importance’ of UK-India Relationship.

Britain's Most Dangerous Zebra Crossing:

What the HELL is going on with this zebra???pic.twitter.com/eJLNGrmaav — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) November 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)