UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Kyiv on Saturday, an aide to the Ukrainian leader said.

⚡️⚡️British PM Boris Johnson meets with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on April 9, in what appears to be an unannounced visit. Source: Andrij Sybiha, deputy head of Zelensky's administration. pic.twitter.com/Vxhqi656Hb — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)