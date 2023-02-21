Firefighters are fighting a two-alarm blaze at an apartment building in the Bronx, New York. One person has been confirmed dead and multiple people are reportedly trapped and hurt as the fire continues to spread. Rescue operations are underway. Further information into the incident is awaited. Ohio Blast: Large Explosion At Metals Making Plant in Bedford, Over a Dozen Injured (Watch Video).

Bronx Fire:

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple people trapped in a high rise apartment fire with fatalities ⁰ 📌#Bronx | #NewYork⁰⁰Firefighters are fighting a two-alarm blaze at an apartment building in the Bronx, New York. One person has been confirmed dead and multiple people are reportedly trapped… https://t.co/sFaBM2e7Ts pic.twitter.com/45jD23Go8t — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)