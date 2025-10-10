Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni-led Italy government has introduced a new bill proposing a nationwide ban on burqa and niqab in all public spaces, including streets, schools, shops, and offices. The draft legislation aims to tackle what it terms "Islamic and cultural separatism" and includes fines ranging from 300 Pound to 3,000 Pound for violations. The bill also mandates full transparency in mosque funding and restricts foreign donations, which are considered a threat to Italian values. Additional provisions target criminal acts such as virginity testing and forced marriages, particularly in inter-religious contexts. Authorities will closely monitor unrecognised religious financial transactions, as no Muslim organisation in Italy currently holds official recognition. 'I Am Giorgia': PM Narendra Modi Writes Preface to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s Autobiography; Italian Leader Says ‘Deeply Honoured’.

Italy Proposes Nationwide Burqa, Niqab Ban in Public

BREAKING: Meloni introduces new bill to combat “Islamist & cultural separatism” - Full burqa and niqab ban in all public places (streets, schools, shops & offices) - All mosque financing must be disclosed. Foreign funding considered a “threat to Italian values” will be banned pic.twitter.com/A5VP3dhCRh — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Visegrád 24), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

