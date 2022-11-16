Chinese President Xi Jinping and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau were seen getting into a heated argument at the G20 Summit 2022 in Bali. Reportedly, the two leaders were discussing the media leaks. In the video, Xi is heard telling Canada PM: "Everything we discussed is leaked to papers. That's not appropriate." In response, Trudeau replies: "Canada believes in free and open and frank dialogue and we will continue to have. I continue to look toward constructive things together, but there will be things we will disagree on." G20 Summit 2022: Chinese President Xi Jinping, UK PM Rishi Sunak's Meeting Called Off Due to Time Pressures.

Xi Jinping, Justin Trudeau Engage in Heated Argument:

Heated argument caught on camera between Chinese President Xi Jinping & Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at the #G20Summit today. Xi expresses displeasure over details of talks being leaked in media, Canadian PM responds that he believes in free and fair talks.pic.twitter.com/WfibU9RG0h — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 16, 2022

