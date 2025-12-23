Actress Aishwarya Rai treated the netizens with an adorable unseen picture of her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan as she wished her parents on their anniversary. The photo had little Aaradhya flaunting her sweet smile for the camera while in her mom Aishwarya's arm as she posed with her grandparents. ‘Aishwarya Has Taught Aaradhya Not To Believe Everything She Reads’: Abhishek Bachchan Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumours With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and How It Affects Their Daughter.

Aishwarya Rai’s Heartfelt Anniversary Wish

Wishing her parents on their wedding anniversary, Aishwarya wrote, "Dearest Darling Mommy-Doddaaa and Daddy-Ajjaaa Prayers and Anniversary Love God Bless Always LOVE YOU ETERNALLY (sic)." The post further included another photo of the 'Taal' actress's parents facing the camera with a smile. On November 21, Aishwarya decided to pay a heartfelt tribute to her late father, Krishnaraj Rai, on his birth anniversary through an emotional post.

Aishwarya Rai Remembers Late Father Krishnaraj Rai

Taking to her Instagram, the Devdas actress posted a couple of pictures of her late father with her and her daughter, Aaradhya. “Happy Birthday dearest Daddy-Ajjaaa, our Guardian Angel, Love you eternally. Thanking you for ALL your infinite love and blessings as our Aaradhya turned 14 (sic)," Aishwarya wrote the caption. For those who do not know, Krishnaraj Rai was a Marine biologist. He passed away in 2017 in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. Aishwarya is considered to have been extremely close to her father and never misses an opportunity to remember him. Red Sea Film Festival 2025: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dazzles in Black Gown as Fans Can’t Stop Praising Her (Watch Vide)

Bachchan Family at Aaradhya’s Annual Day

In a recent update, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan were seen together after a very long time at their daughter Aaradhya's annual day. The couple was accompanied by Aishwarya's mother, Vrinda Rai, and Abhishek's father, and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2, where she essayed the role of Oomai Rani. The project reached the audience in 2023. She even bagged the 'Best Actress in a Leading Role' (Critics) award for her performance at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Dubai.

