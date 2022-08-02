China on Tuesday, August 2 announced military drills around Taiwan after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed on the Island. The Chinese leadership has repeatedly warned against Pelosi, a long-time critic of Beijing. China's official media reported air and ground movement of troops in the Taiwan Straits - waters that separate China and Taiwan.

China announced military drills surrounding Taiwan from Aug. 4-7, the official Xinhua News Agency reported minutes after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defied Beijing by landing on the island https://t.co/JRFnn21B9V — Bloomberg (@business) August 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)