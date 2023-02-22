Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday (February 21) said that China must resolve issues in key technological fields from the bottom up, according to a Reuters report. China is currently dealing with US export controls on advanced technology. The Chinese decision-making body, 24-person Politburo, has said that China needed to strengthen basic science and technology research to achieve self-reliance and become a global tech power. China Urges West To Spot Drawing Parallel Between Ukraine and Taiwan (Watch Video).

