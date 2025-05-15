Ben Cohen, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s, was arrested on Capitol Hill during a Senate hearing involving Robert F Kennedy Jr, after disrupting proceedings with a protest against US support for Israel. Video shows Cohen being forcibly removed as demonstrators shouted, “RFK kills people with hate!” He was charged with “crowding, obstructing, or incommoding.” Later, Cohen posted on X, “Congress is killing poor kids in Gaza by buying bombs, and paying for it by kicking poor kids off Medicaid.” He had also appeared earlier with Rep Rashida Tlaib at a press conference criticising US policy. Ben & Jerry’s, known for its progressive stances, has previously drawn attention for opposing Israeli settlements in the West Bank. ‘No Situation Where We Stop War’: Benjamin Netanyahu Says Israel Defense Forces Entering Gaza With ‘Full Force’ in Coming Days to 'Destroy Hamas'.

Ben Cohen Arrested

I told Congress they're killing poor kids in Gaza by buying bombs, and they're paying for it by kicking poor kids off Medicaid in the US. This was the authorities' response. pic.twitter.com/uOf7xrzzWM — Ben Cohen (@YoBenCohen) May 14, 2025

