In a new development, starting from Thursday, couples in Beijing need to show negative nucleic acid test results when getting registered to be married. The city has updated prevention measures amid the latest flare-up of COVID-19 cases. A Nucleic Acid Amplification Test or NAAT as it is known is a type of viral diagnostic test conducted for SARS-CoV-2, the global virus that causes COVID-19.

