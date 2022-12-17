The death toll in the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to rise following heavy rain and extreme flooding that has ravaged the country in recent days. At least 169 people have died as a result of destructive rains in the capital Kinshasa, the UN said. Reportedly, the city’s Mont-Ngafula and Ngaliema districts were the hardest hit by the downpours. Congo Floods: Over 120 People Killed in Kinshasa As Heavy Rains Cause Landslides (See Pics And Video).

Congo Floods:

Death toll after Congo capital floods rises to 169, U.N. says https://t.co/pudDnMqk71pic.twitter.com/mzxzHYIJhY — Reuters (@Reuters) December 17, 2022

