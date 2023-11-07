Dengue Fever: WHO Warns Painful Mosquito-Borne Disease Could Become Major Threat in US and Europe Before 2030

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that mosquito-borne disease that kills thousands of people yearly could become a major threat in the US this decade. Dengue fever will become a major threat in southern Europe by 2030, the WHO's chief scientist has raised caution. According to a WHO scientist, warmer temperatures create the conditions for the mosquitoes carrying the infection to spread. It is also expected to surge in the southern United States and new parts of Africa. The illness has long been a scourge in much of Asia and Latin America, causing an estimated 20,000 deaths each year. Dengue Rates Plunged After Release of Lab-altered Mosquitoes.

WHO Warns Painful Mosquito-Borne Disease Could Become Major Threat

JUST IN 🚨 WHO warns painful mosquito-borne disease will become a major threat this decade: 'We need to really prepare,' Daily Mail reports — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)