Dengue Fever: WHO Warns Painful Mosquito-Borne Disease Could Become Major Threat in US and Europe Before 2030

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that mosquito-borne disease that kills thousands of people every year could become a major threat in the US this decade.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 07, 2023 07:26 AM IST

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that mosquito-borne disease that kills thousands of people yearly could become a major threat in the US this decade. Dengue fever will become a major threat in southern Europe by 2030, the WHO's chief scientist has raised caution.  According to a WHO scientist, warmer temperatures create the conditions for the mosquitoes carrying the infection to spread. It is also expected to surge in the southern United States and new parts of Africa. The illness has long been a scourge in much of Asia and Latin America, causing an estimated 20,000 deaths each year. Dengue Rates Plunged After Release of Lab-altered Mosquitoes.

