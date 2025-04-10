The White House has announced that countries would be rewarded if they did not retaliate against Donald Trump's tariffs on imports. The White House said, "DO NOT RETALIATE AND YOU WILL BE REWARDED" amid Trump pausing tariffs for 90 days on all the countries except China, which retaliated by imposing 84% on the US. Recently, the US President imposed 125% tariffs on imports. Tariff War: China’s 84% Retaliatory Tariffs on US Imports Come Into Force.

The White House Urged Countries 'Do Not Retaliate and You Will Be Rewarded'

DO NOT RETALIATE AND YOU WILL BE REWARDED — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 9, 2025

