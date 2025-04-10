China's sweeping 84% retaliatory tariffs on US imports officially came into force on Thursday, April 10, intensifying the trade war between the two global powers. The new levies apply to all American goods entering China, covering imports worth $143.5 billion in 2024, as per the US Trade Representative’s office. The move is seen as a direct response to Washington's earlier tariff actions. It is expected to rattle global markets further and raise fears of a potential recession. With both sides hardening their stances, the global economic outlook remains uncertain. US Tariff War: Donald Trump Pauses Reciprocal Tariffs on India for 90 Days, Say Sources.

China’s 84% Retaliatory Tariffs on US Imports Come Into Force

