According to a recent financial statement, Donald Trump, a former president of the United States, has more than $2.8 million in an Ethereum wallet. Trump made over $4.8 million from licencing fees tied to nonfungible token (NFT) collections using his image, according to the statements released on August 14 by the non-profit watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, with Trump making about $7.6 million from his crypto-related ventures. Donald Trump To Be Arrested? Arrest Warrant Issued Against Former US President, Has Until August 25 to Surrender in Georgia Election Interference Case.

Donald Trump Crypto Assets

