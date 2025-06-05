Elon Musk’s once-robust relationship with Donald Trump appears to be crumbling amid growing policy clashes, public criticism, and mounting fallout for Musk’s companies. Elon Musk claimed that US President Donald Trump would have lost the election without his support. In a post on X, the Tesla CEO wrote, “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” later adding in the comments, “Such ingratitude.” In the comment section, he wrote, "Such ingratitude". The comments come just a day after House Speaker Mike Johnson said he had discussed Musk’s criticism of Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” with the US president. Trump responded by downplaying Musk’s influence, saying he would have still won Pennsylvania unless Democrats had chosen Governor Josh Shapiro as Kamala Harris’s running mate. Musk dismissed Trump’s claim as “laughable.” Elon Musk Unleashes Another Attack on US President Donald Trump’s Tax-Cut Bill, Urges Americans to Lobby Congress to ‘KILL the BILL’.

Elon Musk Posts ‘Without Me, Trump Would Have Lost the Election’ in Now-Deleted X Post

JUST IN - Musk says that without him "Trump would have lost the election... such ingratitude." pic.twitter.com/riKZAFPsvH — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 5, 2025

