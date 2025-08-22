US President Donald Trump has said getting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin together is like mixing "oil and vinegar". When asked about the prospect of a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, Trump said, "We're going to see if they will be working together". He added, "You know, that's like oil and vinegar, a little bit. They don't get along too well, for obvious reasons".

Getting Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin Together Is Like Mixing ‘Oil and Vinegar’: Trump

BREAKING: Trump says getting Zelensky and Putin together like mixing 'oil and vinegar' — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 22, 2025

