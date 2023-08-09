Ahead of the upcoming presidential elections in the United States, former President Donald Trump has announced that "all necessary state, local, federal, and military resources will be used to carry out the 'largest domestic deportation operation in American history" if he wins the 2024 polls. On Tuesday, he further declared that he "will talk" about the criminal accusations he is facing in connection with his efforts to rig the 2020 presidential election and claimed that federal prosecutors are "taking away my First Amendment rights." Donald Trump Seeks Recusal of Judge, Change of Venue in January 6 Case.

Trump Vows to Launch 'Largest Domestic Deportation Operation in American History'

Donald Trump says, if elected 🇺🇸 US President, that 'all necessary state, local, federal, and military resources' will be used to carry out the 'largest domestic deportation operation in American history'. pic.twitter.com/o1vHuo2wFX — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 8, 2023

