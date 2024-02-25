In the recent Republican primary in South Carolina, former US President Donald Trump emerged victorious over Nikki Haley with ease. This significant defeat in her home state has raised serious questions about her ongoing political relevance. Trump, who has been maintaining his popularity in South Carolina since his 2016 campaign, has been leading the early states and is swiftly moving towards the nomination, despite a majority of the delegates still being up for grabs. Pre-primary polls consistently indicated a substantial lead for Trump. Donald Trump Putting Troops at Risk by Threatening To Undermine International Alliance, Warns NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Donald Trump Wins South Carolina Primary

Former President Donald Trump defeats Nikki Haley in South Carolina Republican contest, pushing him closer into a contest against President Joe Biden for the 2024 election, reports Reuters — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

