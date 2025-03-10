A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck Westlake Village near California's Malibu on Sunday afternoon, March 9. Tremors were also felt in Los Angeles, Thousand Oaks, Ventura County, Simi Valley, and Long Beach. According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake struck the region shortly after 4 p.m. at a depth of 11.7 km. Earthquake in Maine: Quake of 3.8 Magnitude on Richter Scale Rattles Houses in US’ New England, Felt Hundreds of Miles Away.

Earthquake in California

JUST IN - A magnitude 4.1 earthquake just hit the Los Angeles area. Epicenter was in Westlake Village — KTLA — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 9, 2025

