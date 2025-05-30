On May 30, 2025, at 13:37 IST, a moderate earthquake with a Richter scale value of 4.2 occurred in Pakistan. The earthquake struck 180 kilometres below the latitude of 32.57°N and the longitude of 69.82°E. Since it was so deep, the tremor was probably felt only slightly in the surrounding areas, and there were no reports of damage or injuries right away. People are urged to download the BhooKamp App for more information and real-time updates. Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.4 on Richter Scale Hits Country, No Casualties Reported.

4.2 Magnitude Earthquake in Pakistan

