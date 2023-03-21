Litayan [Philippines], March 21 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck 25 km west of Litayan, Philippines on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The Philippines is an archipelagic country in Southeast Asia.

The earthquake occurred at 02:43:27 (UTC+05:30) and hit Litayan, Philippines on Tuesday, at a depth of 592.5 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 7.342°N and 123.802°E, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited. (ANI)

