West Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh at 6:34 am on Sunday.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 33 km.

No casualties or damage to property have been reported. (ANI)

