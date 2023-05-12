Prattville, May 12: An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale struck 4 km east of Prattville, California on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Earthquake in US: 5.5 Magnitude Quake Hits Northern California.

The earthquake occurred at 04:49:41 (UTC+05:30) and hit Prattville in Plumas County of California at a depth of 5.9 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 40.204°N and 121.110°W, respectively.

No casualties have yet been reported. Further details are awaited.

