A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck central Oklahoma, in the United States, late on Friday night, February 3. According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at 11:24 pm, 6 km northwest of Prague, Oklahoma. The earthquake was felt by people as far east as Fort Smith, Springdale, and Bentonville, Arkansas. In Kansas, Topeka and Overland Park also reported on it. Meanwhile, a live stream captured tremors that occurred in Oklahoma. Earthquake in US: Oklahoma City Jolted With Multiple Quakes With Highest One Measuring 4.2 on Richter Scale.

Earthquake in Oklahoma

WATCH: Live stream captures moment 5.1-magnitude earthquake occurred in Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/2pbhmqCzMV — BNO News (@BNONews) February 3, 2024

